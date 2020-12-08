UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With French President's Adviser - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met with French presidential diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in Moscow to discuss security cooperation and arms control, the council's press service said Tuesday.

"Various aspects of the Russian-French security cooperation were discussed. Special attention was paid to the cooperation on countering international terrorism and to the strategic stability and arms control," the press service said.

