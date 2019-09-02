UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With New Moldovan Counterpart In Moscow

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:34 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with his new Moldovan counterpart, Victor Gaiciuc, the Russian Security Council's press service said in a statement on Monday

Gaiciuc was appointed secretary of the Moldovan High Security Council on August 12.

"Patrushev congratulated Gaiciuc on his appointment ...

and stressed the importance of continuing the interaction between the two countries' security councils, law enforcement agencies, military departments and intelligence services," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral relations and regional security.

Patrushev also invited Gaiciuc to take part in the annual meeting between the secretaries of the security councils of the CIS member states, which is scheduled to be held in Moscow in November.

