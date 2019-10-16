UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Castro, Diaz-Canel In Cuba's Capital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:30 AM

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro and the newly-elected President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel discussed Russian-Cuban cooperation with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Havana, the council's spokesman has announced.

"During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of Russian-Cuban cooperation, including security, as well as the international agenda. The sides pointed out that the stances of Russia and Cuba on the main regional and international issues are similar or coincide," Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday.

Patrushev congratulated Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel with his election.

Cuba's National Assembly elected Diaz-Canel as the country's president during an extraordinary session last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Miguel Diaz-Canel on being elected as the Cuban president, expressing hope that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries would expand.

