MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev does not rule out that the country's military doctrine could be adjusted following the preparations of the armed forces development concept.

"Taking into consideration the work done [by security agencies on drafting the armed forces development concept], the Security Council will be conducting analysis and will submit proposals to the president, if necessary, on introducing amendments to the Russian military doctrine," Patrushev told reporters on Friday after the meeting of the Security Council.