Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev Arrives in Tehran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran, where he will hold a series of talks with Iranian officials, IRNA reported.

Patrushev's visit takes place at the official invitation of Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran.

During the visit, Patrushev will hold talks with high-ranking political and economic figures of Iran on the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the international arena.