Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev Arrives In Yerevan For CSTO Meeting

Published November 23, 2022

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has arrived in Armenia, the Council said in a statement.

"In Yerevan, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of CSTO Security Council Secretaries," it said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization's summit will be held in Yerevan on Wednesday. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In 2022, the association is chaired by Armenia, next year the chairmanship will pass to Belarus.

