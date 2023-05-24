UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev Discusses Mideast Situation With Counterparts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev Discusses Mideast Situation With Counterparts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed in bilateral talks the situation in the middle East and the fight against terrorism with counterparts from other countries who arrived in Russia to participate in the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"The Middle East situation was considered at a meeting with the head of the Iraqi People's Militia, Falih Fayyad," the statement said.

Russian-Egyptian anti-terrorism cooperation was discussed in a conversation with Egyptian national security advisor Faiza el-Naga and presidential advisor on combating terrorism Magdy Abdel Ghaffar.

In talks with Sri Lanka's first deputy defense minister Kamal Gunaratne, the legal framework of bilateral relations and its improvement were touched upon.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Russia Middle East From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

3 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

3 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

3 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.