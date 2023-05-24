Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev Discusses Mideast Situation With Counterparts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev discussed in bilateral talks the situation in the middle East and the fight against terrorism with counterparts from other countries who arrived in Russia to participate in the 11th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"The Middle East situation was considered at a meeting with the head of the Iraqi People's Militia, Falih Fayyad," the statement said.

Russian-Egyptian anti-terrorism cooperation was discussed in a conversation with Egyptian national security advisor Faiza el-Naga and presidential advisor on combating terrorism Magdy Abdel Ghaffar.

In talks with Sri Lanka's first deputy defense minister Kamal Gunaratne, the legal framework of bilateral relations and its improvement were touched upon.