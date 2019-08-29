UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev To Visit Singapore On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev to Visit Singapore on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will travel to Singapore on Thursday following his visit to Malaysia, to take part in security and interdepartmental consultations with his counterparts.

The theme for such consultations, as a rule, is cooperation in various aspects of regional and international security, as well as discussion of plans for interaction between the countries' security councils.

Malaysia and Singapore, both being members of the Association of South East Asian Nations, play an important role in ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia considers the creation of security mechanisms a priority task for military cooperation in that region.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Singapore Malaysia Asia

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

10 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

10 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

11 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

11 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

10 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.