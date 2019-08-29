Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev to Visit Singapore on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will travel to Singapore on Thursday following his visit to Malaysia, to take part in security and interdepartmental consultations with his counterparts.

The theme for such consultations, as a rule, is cooperation in various aspects of regional and international security, as well as discussion of plans for interaction between the countries' security councils.

Malaysia and Singapore, both being members of the Association of South East Asian Nations, play an important role in ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region. Russia considers the creation of security mechanisms a priority task for military cooperation in that region.