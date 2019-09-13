UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev To Visit Japan On September 16-17

Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev to Visit Japan on September 16-17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will visit Japan on September 16-17 for bilateral consultations, the council's spokesman told reporters.

"On September 16-17, Nikolai Patrushev will make a working trip to Tokyo to conduct Russian-Japanese security consultations," Yevgeny Anoshin said.

Earlier in the day, the NHK broadcaster reported that Patrushev would meet the head of the Japanese National Security Council Secretariat, Shigeru Kitamura, on Tuesday. That will be the first meeting between Patrushev and recently appointed Kitamura, who has earlier headed the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office of the Japanese intelligence agency.

