Russian Security Council Secretary Stresses Need To Ensure Syrian Sovereignty, Integrity

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Stresses Need to Ensure Syrian Sovereignty, Integrity

JERUSALEM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stressed on Tuesday the need to ensure Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"I fully share [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu's view on what state should Syria be in as a result of our efforts. As he said, it should be peaceful and secure.

I would like to add that sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria should be ensured. Syria should also be compliant with the UN Charter," Patrushev said at the opening of his talks with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

He added that Russia, Israel and the United States shared their positions on Syria.

"We have agreed on most of the issues related to what kind of Syria we eventually want to see. We will have dialogue on how to achieve this," Patrushev said.

