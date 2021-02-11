- Home
Russian Security Council Secretary, Swiss Intelligence Chief Discuss Fight Against COVID
Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with the head of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service Jean-Philippe Gaudin, the Security Council said.
"Nikolay Patrushev and Jean-Philippe Gaudin discussed issues of strategic stability and Russian-Swiss cooperation in the field of security. They also exchanged views on the issues of combating coronavirus infection," the statement says.