Russian Security Council Secretary, Swiss Intelligence Chief Discuss Fight Against COVID

Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:59 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with the head of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service Jean-Philippe Gaudin, the Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev met in Moscow with the head of the Swiss Federal Intelligence Service Jean-Philippe Gaudin, the Security Council said.

"Nikolay Patrushev and Jean-Philippe Gaudin discussed issues of strategic stability and Russian-Swiss cooperation in the field of security. They also exchanged views on the issues of combating coronavirus infection," the statement says.

