Russian Security Council Secretary To Begin Two-Day Working Visit To Armenia On Monday

Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will start his two-day working visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Monday.

Patrushev will hold in Yerevan consultations on security joined by the security councils' staff from both Russia and Armenia, according to the Russian Security Council.

Last time Patrushev visited Armenia back in 2017. The upcoming visit will be the first since the change of power in Armenia. In 2018, Armen Sarkissian was elected the country's president and Nikol Pashinyan became the prime minister.

More Stories From World

