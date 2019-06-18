- Home
Russian Security Council Secretary to Hold Working Visit to Israel June 24-25 - Council
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:20 PM
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a working visit to Israel from June 24-25, a representative of the Russian Security Council's press service said on Tuesday
"He plans to have bilateral contacts and conduct a multilateral meeting in the Russia-United States-Israel format," the representative told reporters.
"He plans to have bilateral contacts and conduct a multilateral meeting in the Russia-United States-Israel format," the representative told reporters.
The White House announced in late May that US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Patrushev and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat were going to meet in Israel in June to discuss regional security.