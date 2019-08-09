UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary To Pay Working Visit To Armenia August 12-13 - Council

Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:32 PM

Russian Security Council Secretary to Pay Working Visit to Armenia August 12-13 - Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a working visit to the Armenian capital of Yerevan from August 12-13 to hold bilateral security consultations, the Security Council said in a press release on Friday

"He will hold in Yerevan consultations on security, in which [the two countries'] security councils' staff will take part, as well as representatives of a range of Russian and Armenian agencies," the Russian Security Council said.

"He will hold in Yerevan consultations on security, in which [the two countries'] security councils' staff will take part, as well as representatives of a range of Russian and Armenian agencies," the Russian Security Council said.

