Russian Security Council Secretary to Start Visit to Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will start his two-day visit Japan on Monday.

During the visit, Patrushev will meet with the head of the Japanese National Security Council Secretariat, Shigeru Kitamura.

It will be the first meeting between Patrushev and recently appointed Kitamura, who has earlier headed the Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office of the Japanese intelligence agency.