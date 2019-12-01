UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Secretary To Visit China On December 1-4

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russian Security Council Secretary to Visit China on December 1-4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to China on December 1-4 to participate in regular China-Russia strategic security consultations.

During his visit, Patrushev will take part in the 15th round of strategic security consultations, and the sixth meeting 6th round of bilateral consultations on public security, public order and justice, according to the Chinese side.

The secretary is also set to meet with Guo Shengkun, the secretary of the Chinese Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Regular Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security take place in Moscow and Beijing. The sides discuss challenges to international and regional security and counterterrorism measures. The two countries promote security issues within the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia China Visit Beijing December Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

10 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

10 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

10 hours ago

Germany's Next Social Democrat Co-Leaders Say Won' ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.