Russian Security Council Secretary to Visit China on December 1-4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to China on December 1-4 to participate in regular China-Russia strategic security consultations.

During his visit, Patrushev will take part in the 15th round of strategic security consultations, and the sixth meeting 6th round of bilateral consultations on public security, public order and justice, according to the Chinese side.

The secretary is also set to meet with Guo Shengkun, the secretary of the Chinese Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, and Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Regular Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security take place in Moscow and Beijing. The sides discuss challenges to international and regional security and counterterrorism measures. The two countries promote security issues within the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.