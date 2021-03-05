Russian Security Council Secretary, US Security Adviser Discussed Strategic Stability

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation on the prospects of strategic stability cooperation, the Russian Security Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation on the prospects of strategic stability cooperation, the Russian Security Council said.

"On March 4, a phone conversation was held between Russian Security Council Secretary Patrushev and US National Security Advisor Sullivan at the US side's initiative. They discussed the prospects of Russian-US cooperation on security and strategic stability," the council said in a statement.