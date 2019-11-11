UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Secretary Warns West Attempts To Destroy CIS Humanitarian Space

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Western countries seek to destroy the unified humanitarian space of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), breed Russophobia and discriminate against Russian language, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

"With regard to the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the West has consistently pursued a policy aimed at destroying the common humanitarian space and dividing peoples. It nurtures nationalism, neo-Nazism, as well as undisguised Russophobia, discriminates against the Russian language, distorts and blackens the common history of the CIS countries," Patrushev said in his article Russia's Security in the Modern World published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

