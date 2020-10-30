UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council Sees Increase In Foreign Funding Of Non-Systemic Opposition

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russian Security Council Sees Increase in Foreign Funding of Non-Systemic Opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday that funding from abroad for the pro-Western non-systemic opposition in Russia had increased significantly, which contributed to the involvement of young people in protests.

"Leaders of the pro-Western non-systemic opposition have a resource for mass involvement of younger generation in protest actions. Their opportunities significantly increased in connection with a significant boost in funding from abroad for Russian NGOs," Patrushev said at a video conference on national security issues in the Central Federal District.

According to Patrushev, "special attention of destructive liberal-minded political forces is paid to the most educated and promising young people studying in prestigious universities."

Also, the influence of the far-left and far-right extremist organizations and radical fan groups of young people is increasing, he added.

More Stories From World

