Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev slammed on Thursday the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)'s probe into MH17 crash as "ridiculous", stressing absence of evidence

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev slammed on Thursday the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)'s probe into MH17 crash as "ridiculous", stressing absence of evidence.

The JIT announced on Wednesday the Names of four people, three Russians and one Ukrainian, suspected of being involved in the incident, in which 298 people were killed.

"As soon as the incident took place, those 'guilty' were appointed. Further investigation was all about substantiating the suggestion that was initially voiced. We see no proof of what they said. I believe the investigation is ridiculous," Patrushev told reporters.

The Security Council secretary expressed hope that the world would eventually learn what had really happened with the crashed plane.

"I think we will eventually get the real result [and learn] who did this and why ... But we currently see no such information," Patrushev said.

He also accused the JIT of failing to study objective technical information provided by Russia.

The MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Kiev and self-proclaimed republics in the southeast of Ukraine have blamed each other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines' plane.

The Dutch-led JIT concluded that the plane was brought down by the missile, which came from the 53rd Anti-aircraft Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, based near the Russian city of Kursk. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the conclusions as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the JIT's accusations of having a role in the MH17 crash. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has not been granted access to the investigation, adding that Moscow would be able to recognize its results only if it is a part of the probe.