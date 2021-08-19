Russian Security Council to Discuss Afghanistan, Stability Measures - Secretary Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Russian Security Council will discuss, at one of the next meetings, the situation in Afghanistan and additional measures to ensure stability in the region, Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The situation in Afghanistan is within view of the [Russian] Security Council.

At one of the next briefings with permanent members of the Security Council, this issue will become the main one. Additional measures to ensure stability in the region will be discussed," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

He said contacts have already been intensified through the security councils, law enforcement agencies, security services and military departments with the states closest to Afghanistan, primarily with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as with China, Iran, India and Pakistan.