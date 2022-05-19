UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Council To Discuss Resilience Of Country's Cyberinfrastructure On Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Security Council on May 20, it is planned to discuss improving the stability and security of the state's information infrastructure, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Security Council on May 20, it is planned to discuss improving the stability and security of the state's information infrastructure, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council on May 20 via video conference.

It is planned to discuss issues of increasing the stability and security of the functioning of the cyberinfrastructure of the state. Additional measures will be considered aimed at preventing the consequences of new threats in the use of information and communication technologies," the statement says.

Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will deliver a keynote address on the strategic task of strengthening Russia's sovereignty in the global cyberspace.

