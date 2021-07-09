UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Council To Maintain Contacts With Afghanistan - Official

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russian Security Council to Maintain Contacts With Afghanistan - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Moscow will maintain contacts with Kabul through security channels as the situation in Afghanistan grows increasingly precarious, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik on Friday.

"Cooperation with the government of Afghanistan is taking place via Russia's Security Council channels.

We want to maintain these contacts, seeing that the situation in this country has been deteriorating," Alexander Venediktov said.

Violence in Afghanistan surged after the United States announced in April that it would withdraw troops from the Central Asian country by September. The Taliban insurgency (banned in Russia) has been making significant gains in the rural northern regions, forcing hundreds of government soldiers to flee to neighboring countries.

