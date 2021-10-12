Russian Security Council Warns Developments in Afghanistan Pose Threats

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The developments in Afghanistan pose a threat to Russia's and regional security, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov said on Tuesday.

"We have to state that the situation in this country poses a whole number of serious threats not only to regional security but above all to the national security of our country," Venediktov told the Russian academy of Sciences.

The threats include terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, migration and illegal arms trade, the official added.