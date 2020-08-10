UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Council Would Prefer Direct Contacts With US On Urgent Issues - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 AM

Russian Security Council Would Prefer Direct Contacts With US on Urgent Issues - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia and the United States would benefit from having direct channels of communication on matters ranging from Afghanistan to disarmament, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"Our countries used to have a military-to-military channel of communication in Syria for the sole purpose of avoiding undesirable incidents.

But this format would be welcome in other areas," Alexander Venediktov said.

He cited Afghanistan, the Korean denuclearization, information security, and disarmament as some of topics worth discussing. He added there "was and still is" a possibility for US-Russian dialogue.

"But the American colleagues need to realize that sitting opposite them at the [negotiating] table is a sovereign partner, whose own interests are no less important or reasonable. They do not always seem to realize this," Venediktov said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 August 2020

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

12 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

13 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

13 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.