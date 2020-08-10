Russian Security Council Would Prefer Direct Contacts With US on Urgent Issues - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russia and the United States would benefit from having direct channels of communication on matters ranging from Afghanistan to disarmament, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council told Sputnik.

"Our countries used to have a military-to-military channel of communication in Syria for the sole purpose of avoiding undesirable incidents.

But this format would be welcome in other areas," Alexander Venediktov said.

He cited Afghanistan, the Korean denuclearization, information security, and disarmament as some of topics worth discussing. He added there "was and still is" a possibility for US-Russian dialogue.

"But the American colleagues need to realize that sitting opposite them at the [negotiating] table is a sovereign partner, whose own interests are no less important or reasonable. They do not always seem to realize this," Venediktov said.