Russian Security Council's Experts Point To Threat Of Human-Made Viral Infections

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:44 PM

Experts from the Russian Security Council believe that the emergence of human-made viral infections is possible and therefore propose amendments to the national strategic planning documents, which should cover the biological security threat sources, the Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Experts from the Russian Security Council believe that the emergence of human-made viral infections is possible and therefore propose amendments to the national strategic planning documents, which should cover the biological security threat sources, the Security Council said on Monday.

According to the council, its scientific experts have noted, at a recent meeting, that the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures introduced to contain it, "expose serious problems in various spheres of life of the society and the state,"

"It was noted that the events related to the COVD-19 pandemic and their consequences indicate the possibility of emergence of biological threats caused by other dangerous pathogenic biological agents.

In this context, the Security Council's scientific commission proposes amendments to the fundamental strategic planning documents. These amendments would cover sources of the biological security threats, related to the spreading of new viral infections, including creation of artificial viruses," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

More Stories From World

