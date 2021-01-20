UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Experts To Check Egypt's Hurghada Airport In Late January - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Russian Security Experts to Check Egypt's Hurghada Airport in Late January - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian aviation security experts will conduct a fresh inspection of the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada's airport from January 27 until February 5 as part of measures to resume flights between the two countries, the airport source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to our information, a delegation of experts will arrive on January 27 and stay here until February 5," the source said.

Security specialists are due to check compliance with security procedures at the air harbor within the framework of Russia's efforts to re-launch direct and charter flights between the two nations. Experts, in particular, will assess security measures in the arrival and departure zones, as well as during the screening of passengers and their belongings.

They will check the presence of law enforcement officers in designated areas, and the entire process of preparing in-flight meals until their delivery on the aircraft.

The air traffic between the two states was suspended following the crash of the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 airliner flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on October 31, 2015. All 217 passengers and seven crew members on board were killed in the crash.

Direct flights between Moscow and Cairo subsequently resumed in April 2018, however, the resumption of air service between Russia and Egypt's Red Sea resort cities is still the subject of negotiations between the two parties.

The most recent check-up of Hurghada's and Sharm El-Sheikh's airports were carried out in January 2020.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt Traffic Hurghada Cairo St. Petersburg January February April October 2015 2018 2020 All From Airport

Recent Stories

&#039;We support world&#039;s drive to a low-carbo ..

1 minute ago

UAE hosts first virtual version of &quot;Big Bad W ..

31 minutes ago

Politicians, tribesmen hail PM's announcement abou ..

14 minutes ago

5 dams ready for construction

14 minutes ago

LHC bar demands to appoint Justice Abdul Aziz at P ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan to highlight rich Kashmir heritage throug ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.