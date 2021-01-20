CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian aviation security experts will conduct a fresh inspection of the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada's airport from January 27 until February 5 as part of measures to resume flights between the two countries, the airport source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to our information, a delegation of experts will arrive on January 27 and stay here until February 5," the source said.

Security specialists are due to check compliance with security procedures at the air harbor within the framework of Russia's efforts to re-launch direct and charter flights between the two nations. Experts, in particular, will assess security measures in the arrival and departure zones, as well as during the screening of passengers and their belongings.

They will check the presence of law enforcement officers in designated areas, and the entire process of preparing in-flight meals until their delivery on the aircraft.

The air traffic between the two states was suspended following the crash of the Kogalymavia Airbus A321 airliner flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt on October 31, 2015. All 217 passengers and seven crew members on board were killed in the crash.

Direct flights between Moscow and Cairo subsequently resumed in April 2018, however, the resumption of air service between Russia and Egypt's Red Sea resort cities is still the subject of negotiations between the two parties.

The most recent check-up of Hurghada's and Sharm El-Sheikh's airports were carried out in January 2020.