Russian Security Forces Say Found 10 Illegal Weapon Workshops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:29 PM

Security forces have found and stopped 10 illegal weapon workshops upgrading arms, the PR department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Security forces have found and stopped 10 illegal weapon workshops upgrading arms, the PR department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday.

The illegal workshops were found in several regions across Russia, the FSB said.

The security forces confiscated 193 guns and several Pounds of explosives as well as components that could be used to make explosive devices.

