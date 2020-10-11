UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Officers Kill 2 Armed Militants In Chechnya - Anti-Terrorism Committee

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russian Security Officers Kill 2 Armed Militants in Chechnya - Anti-Terrorism Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) Russian security officers neutralized two armed militants during a counter-terrorism operation in the Chechen Republic, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said on Sunday.

"Two armed bandits were neutralized during the counter-terrorism operation the Chechen Republic," the NAC said, adding that the operation was ongoing.

According to the NAC, the security forces and armed militants clashed in the Sernovodsky district of the region, which borders Ingushetia. The committee specified that officers opened fire when bandits refused to surrender.

