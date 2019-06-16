Russian Security Official Says Iran Nuclear Deal No 'Bargaining Chip'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The Iran nuclear deal was a groundbreaking first for the world and should not be abused for leverage on Tehran, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council said Sunday.

The United States quit the agreement, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the deal by testing ballistic missiles.

"I am convinced that the JCPOA has no alternative and should not be used by certain countries as a bargaining chip to settle grievances with Iran," Alexander Venediktov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

Russia remains fully committed to the deal, he added. It was one of the signatories, alongside China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. The 2015 pact saw Iran scale down its nuclear program in return for sanctions easing.