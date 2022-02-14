UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Proposals Can Be Partly Met If Similar Moves Taken In Kaliningrad - MSC

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Russian Security Proposals Can Be Partly Met If Similar Moves Taken in Kaliningrad - MSC

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Some of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, including on NATO troops and weapons in Ukraine, could be accepted if Moscow agrees on similar moves in Kaliningrad, Munich Security Conference (MSC) Chairman Wolfgang Ischinger said on Monday.

"Part of the Russian demands is that ... there should be no Western troops, atomic weapons and other missiles (in Ukraine). In the Russia-NATO founding act of 1997, it is written in relation to the new NATO members that neither significant forces nor nuclear systems can be located there.

I do not find it particularly difficult to signal to the Russian side that we certainly do not want to treat Ukraine any differently from those countries in Eastern Europe that have become members of NATO... a non-NATO country like Ukraine," Ischinger told a briefing.

He added that in this case, Moscow "should be ready to take on appropriate obligations, for example, on topics such as Kaliningrad and so on."

Commenting on the prospects of Ukraine and Georgia joining NATO, the MSC head added that there is no consensus in the alliance over the matter.

