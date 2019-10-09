Russian Security Service Debunks Fake Charity Group of IS Supporters Sponsoring Terrorism

Russian law enforcers have debunked a fake charity organization uniting over 100 supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who sent over 6 million rubles ($92,040) to terrorists in Syria, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russian law enforcers have debunked a fake charity organization uniting over 100 supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) who sent over 6 million rubles ($92,040) to terrorists in Syria, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

"Activities of a group of Russian citizens, who organized sponsoring of international terrorist organizations that are banned on the Russian territory � Imarat Kavkaz and the IS � using the internet and the Telegram messenger, have been thwarted," the FSB said in a statement, adding that the group conducted its activities in nine regions across Russia.

According to the FSB, the group has collected over 6 million rubles in the guise of charity and then has sent the money abroad for sponsoring terror attacks in Syria.

Participants of the 2005 raid on Russia's Nalchik, organized by Shamil Basayev and targeting buildings of the Russian security forces, were among the members of the fake charity.

A counter-terrorist operation regime was imposed in the Kabardino-Balkar Republic, where the group was headquartered, the FSB said.

Two people were detained as a result of the operation, the FSB added.