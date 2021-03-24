UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Service Detained Lyceum Student For Preparing School Blast In Sochi

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

Russian Security Service Detained Lyceum Student for Preparing School Blast in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it detained a Lyceum student in Sochi, who claimed manufacturing explosives and declared his intention to stage an attack on his classmates.

"Russia's FSB detained ...

a student of a lyceum in Sochi, who posted information about his intention to make explosives and stage an attack on his classmates in VKontakte social network," the FSB said in a press release.

Explosives, bomb components and materials about armed attacks on schools were seized from the detainee, the security service added.

