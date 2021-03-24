Russian Security Service Detained Lyceum Student For Preparing School Blast In Sochi
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Wednesday that it detained a Lyceum student in Sochi, who claimed manufacturing explosives and declared his intention to stage an attack on his classmates.
"Russia's FSB detained ...
a student of a lyceum in Sochi, who posted information about his intention to make explosives and stage an attack on his classmates in VKontakte social network," the FSB said in a press release.
Explosives, bomb components and materials about armed attacks on schools were seized from the detainee, the security service added.