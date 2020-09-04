UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Service Detains 13 People Over Mass Murder Plans

Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:23 PM

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had detained 13 people in 13 Russian regions over plans to commit mass murder

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it had detained 13 people in 13 Russian regions over plans to commit mass murder.

Eleven of the detainees were members of the same private internet community.

Personal diaries of the detainees and the information on their gadgets confirms their plans. They had guides for making explosives and blueprints for attacking people in schools, law enforcement offices and crowded spaces.

