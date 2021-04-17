UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Service Detains Ukraine Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:08 PM

Russian security service detains Ukraine diplomat

Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained a Ukrainian diplomat, accusing him of receiving sensitive information from a Russian national

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia's FSB security service said on Saturday it had detained a Ukrainian diplomat, accusing him of receiving sensitive information from a Russian national.

In recent years Russia has detained a number of Ukrainian nationals on suspicion of spying but the detention of a diplomat is rare and seen as a sign of sharply rising tensions.

"A Ukrainian diplomat, a consul of Ukraine's Consulate General in Saint Petersburg, Alexander Sosonyuk, has been detained by Russia's FSB," the security service said in a statement, using the Russian language spelling of his name.

He had been detained on Friday, the security service said.

Kiev confirmed the diplomat had spent several hours in detention and was now back in the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

Russia's domestic intelligence agency said Sosonyuk had been caught "red-handed" during a meeting with a Russian national as he sought to receive "classified" information.

"Such activity is not compatible with his diplomatic status and is of clearly hostile nature towards the Russian Federation," the FSB said.

"In conformity with international law, measures will be taken against the foreign diplomat." In Kiev, Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko chalked up the incident to raging tensions between the two countries.

"This is yet another provocation amid Russia's destabilising activities," he told AFP in a statement.

He said Kiev was looking into the incident and would respond "in the near future." In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between Russia and Ukraine, with Kiev accusing Moscow of massing troops on its border and seeking to destroy "Ukrainian statehood."Kiev has been battling Russian-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine since 2014, and clashes has intensified since the start of the year, shredding a ceasefire agreed last July.

Concern has been mounting that the long-simmering conflict could spiral back into wider fighting, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the West for help.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Petersburg July Border From

Recent Stories

100 percent conversion of brick kilns on zig-zag t ..

1 minute ago

Firefighters Put Out Fire at South Africa's Charlo ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches National Behavioural ..

25 minutes ago

Covid death toll passes three million as India cas ..

1 minute ago

Govt to sacrifice everything for honor of Holy Pro ..

1 minute ago

Industrial worker gets monetary support of Rs. 75 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.