Russian Security Service Detains Ukrainian Officer for Illegally Crossing Russian Border

Crimea's border patrol agents have detained a Ukrainian military officer for illegally crossing Russia's state border while being drunk, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Crimea's border patrol agents have detained a Ukrainian military officer for illegally crossing Russia's state border while being drunk, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.

"FSB's border patrol department in the Republic of Crimea has detained a person, having no identity document and being in a state of alcoholic intoxication, for illegally crossing the state border from Ukraine to the Russian Federation," FSB said in a press release.

The detained person is an officer of the Ukrainian armed forces, FSB added. A substance, supposed to be an illegal drug, was found during an inspection, which will be examined.

A criminal case over illegal crossing of Russia's border has been launched.