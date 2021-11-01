Russian Security Service Finished Treason Probe Against Safronov - Source

The Russian Federal Security Service has completed its probe into the high treason criminal case launched against Ivan Safronov, a former military reporter and an adviser to the head of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Monday

"The investigation of the criminal case against Ivan Safronov has been completed," the source said.

Safronov's legal defense team refused to confirm or deny this information, citing a nondisclosure agreement. Lawyer Dmitry Talantov told Sputnik that the defense is studying case materials.

Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. He is accused of sharing classified data on Russian arms export with foreign intelligence.