Russian Security Service Foils IS Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation's FSB prevented a terror attack against law enforcement officers in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic," the FSB said in a statement.

A local resident, born in 2001, who planned to carry out the attack by order of the IS militants was detained. Components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were seized from him.

"The detainee made confessions," the FSB added.