UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Service Foils IS Terror Attack On Law Enforcement Officers In N. Caucasus

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:07 PM

Russian Security Service Foils IS Terror Attack on Law Enforcement Officers in N. Caucasus

A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) A terror attack was prevented in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic, where a local supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) planned to blow up law enforcement officers, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"The Russian Federation's FSB prevented a terror attack against law enforcement officers in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic," the FSB said in a statement.

A local resident, born in 2001, who planned to carry out the attack by order of the IS militants was detained. Components for manufacturing an improvised explosive device were seized from him.

"The detainee made confessions," the FSB added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Militants Russia From

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 response time decreases to 7 minutes i ..

Rescue 1122 response time decreases to 7 minutes in district Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Exiled ex-president Saakashvili says back in Georg ..

Exiled ex-president Saakashvili says back in Georgia: video

3 minutes ago
 Gladys Berejiklian Resigns as Australia's NSW Prem ..

Gladys Berejiklian Resigns as Australia's NSW Premier Amid Probe by Anti-Corrupt ..

3 minutes ago
 US Slams Ethiopia's Decision to Extradite 7 UN Off ..

US Slams Ethiopia's Decision to Extradite 7 UN Officials, Ready to Respond - Top ..

3 minutes ago
 Indian terrorists’ network damaged after Taliban ..

Indian terrorists’ network damaged after Taliban’s Afghanistan: Rashid

23 minutes ago
 Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.