Russian Security Service Held Operation Across 10 Regions to Detain Hizb ut-Tahrir Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russia's security officers detained members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir pan-Islamist organization (banned in Russia) in 10 regions across the country in a special operation, and criminal cases were launched against seven Islamists, the Federal security service (FSB) said on Thursday.

The special operation was conducted in Crimea, Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Republic of Bashkortostan, the Republic of Dagestan, Primorsky Region, Krasnodar Region, Oryol Region, Kaluga Region and Ivanovo Region.

"It was established in the investigative operation, that members of the group promoted among Russian residents, in some cases via internet, the militant Islamist terrorist ideology, characterized with intolerance towards other religious communities.

They also recruited Russian Muslims to join the international terror organization ... Criminal cases were opened against seven detainees," the FSB said in a press release.

The Islamists called for establishing the so-called global Caliphate through military coups and "Islamist revolutions," the FSB went on to say.

Banned propagandist materials and means of communication were seized from the detained people, the FSB continued.