Russian Security Service Prevented IS Attacks in Moscow, Astrakhan Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it prevented terrorist attacks that members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) planned to stage in Moscow and the Astrakhan region, one of the bandits was neutralized during detention.

"The FSB prevented the preparation of terrorist acts by members of ... the IS. Following instructions of the leaders of the terrorist structure, two Russian citizens planned a simultaneous attack on residents of Moscow and the Astrakhan region with the use of firearms and cold weapons in crowded places," the FSB said in a press release.

During the operation in the Astrakhan region, the criminal "put up armed resistance and was neutralized." The second member of the IS cell was detained in Moscow. Security officers and civilians were not injured.

During searches, automatic firearms and ammunition, an F-1 grenade, and religious extremist literature were found. Criminal probe was opened into participation in the activities of a terrorist organization.