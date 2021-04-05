UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Service Prevented Terrorist Attack In Country's South-West

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

Russian Security Service Prevented Terrorist Attack in Country's South-West

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it prevented a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Kislovodsk, the detained Islamist planned to stage an attack on law enforcement agents using improvised bombs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it prevented a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Kislovodsk, the detained Islamist planned to stage an attack on law enforcement agents using improvised bombs.

"The FSB, jointly with the Russian Investigative Committee and the Russian Ministry of Interior Affairs, prevented a terrorist attack in the Stavropol Region ... A Russian citizen, born in 1996, who was previously convicted of criminal offenses, was detained. He conducted preparations to stage an attack on law enforcement agencies staffers with the use of improvised explosive devices in the interests of international terrorist organizations," the FSB said in a press release.

Components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices; explosives; destructive agents; and extremist literature were seized, the FSB added.

Apart from that, the FSB detained three Russian citizens who had links to the Islamist and were engaged in sponsoring terrorists in Syria. The detainees formed a cell of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) for committing crimes in the Stavropol Region.

