Russian Security Service Prevented Terrorist Attack in Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday that it prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea: two Islamists who planned to stage an explosion in an educational facility in the city of Simferopol were detained.

"A terrorist attack was prevented in the Republic of Crimea ...

Two Russian citizens, who were born in 1992 and 1999 and supported the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham international terrorist organization (banned in Russia), were detained," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, the detained persons planned to conduct an armed attack using improvised explosive devices in an educational facility in Simferopol.

The Islamists planned to flee to Syria through Ukraine and Turkey after conducting the attack, and join the ranks of militants there.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.