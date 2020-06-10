Russian Security Service Prevents Terror Attack in Crimea, Detains Five Extremists

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it prevented a terror attack that five extremists wanted to stage at a market in the city of Simferopol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it prevented a terror attack that five extremists wanted to stage at a market in the city of Simferopol.

"A terror attack has been prevented in the city of Simferopol, Republic of Crimea. Five Russian nationals have been detained.

The detained persons were preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device at a market ... and also promoted terrorism and extremism ideology online," the FSB said in a press release.

Improvised bombs, firerarms and bladed weapons were seized, according to the FSB.

The detained extremists are linked to Ukrainian radicals engaged in fighting in Donbas, the FSB added.