Russian Security Service Says Apprehended 3 IS Recruiters in Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday it had stopped three members of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia ), who served as recruiters for terrorists.

The FSB of Russia worked with the anti-money laundering watchdog and the national guard to stop the three IS members, who had been recruiting people in the Moscow region to go fight in Syria since 2014.

The security services found fake banknotes, fake IDs and data storage devices used by these IS members.