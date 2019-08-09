UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Service Says Interrupted Int'l Drug Smuggling Channel In Tver Region

Fri 09th August 2019

Russian Security Service Says Interrupted Int'l Drug Smuggling Channel in Tver Region

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) Tver Region Directorate said in a statement on Thursday it had stopped the activities of the criminal group that organized an international drug smuggling channel.

"The FSB's Tver Region Directorate prevented the activities of an inter-regional criminal group that had organized an international channel for the smuggling large quantities of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances to the region," the statement said.

According to the directorate, in September 2018, a resident of Russia's Leningrad Region was detained in the Tver Region while transporting more than one kilogram (2.2 Pounds) of amphetamine in his car.

The investigative unit of the FBS in the Tver Region opened a criminal case under the article "storage and attempted sale of psychotropic substances in large quantities." A Tver court found the resident of the Leningrad Region guilty and sentenced him to 11 years in a maximum security prison.

