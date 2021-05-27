UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Service Says Ukraine Practically Stopped Digging Ditch At Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Ukraine has practically stopped digging the ditch at the border with Russia, apparently because of a lack of money, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service's border service, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Last year, the Ukrainian side did not actively engage in construction, which is most likely due to insufficient funding of the project," Kulishov said.

Since 2014, Russian border patrol agents have been following the implementation of Ukraine's European Wall project, as part of which Ukraine "increases the engineering and technical coverage" of the Russian-Ukrainian border section, Kulishov recalled.

Ukraine's effort included the installation of signaling systems and engineering barriers, equipment of exclusion zones and lateral routes, and construction of defended posts and firing positions.

Earlier in May, Ukraine's State Border Service chief, Serhiy Deyneko, said that works at the border continue and 2 billion hryvnias (around $72 million) had been already poured in in. According to Deyneko, around 400 kilometers (248 miles) of an anti-tank ditch, 330 kilometers of a frontage highway, 70 kilometers of barbed wire and 100 kilometers of metal fence were ready.

Then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk announced the start of construction of a "real state border" with Russia back in May 2015. The project was initially dubbed The Wall and then renamed European Wall.

