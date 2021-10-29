Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siberia

Law enforcement officers in Russia's Buryatia Republic, located in Siberia, suppressed activities of a right-wing extremist community that planned violence against authorities and those visiting the region, the federal security service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Law enforcement officers in Russia's Buryatia Republic, located in Siberia, suppressed activities of a right-wing extremist community that planned violence against authorities and those visiting the region, the Federal security service said on Friday.

"The activities of an organized extremist group consisting of residents of the Republic of Buryatia were suppressed," the security service said in a statement.

Extremist community organizers who planned "direct actions" against authorities and visitors were detained. Buryatia's youth was involved in the community through educational institutions, right-wing radical ideology was spread among them.