UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities Of Right-Wing Extremists In Siberia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:41 PM

Russian Security Service Suppressed Activities of Right-Wing Extremists in Siberia

Law enforcement officers in Russia's Buryatia Republic, located in Siberia, suppressed activities of a right-wing extremist community that planned violence against authorities and those visiting the region, the federal security service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Law enforcement officers in Russia's Buryatia Republic, located in Siberia, suppressed activities of a right-wing extremist community that planned violence against authorities and those visiting the region, the Federal security service said on Friday.

"The activities of an organized extremist group consisting of residents of the Republic of Buryatia were suppressed," the security service said in a statement.

Extremist community organizers who planned "direct actions" against authorities and visitors were detained. Buryatia's youth was involved in the community through educational institutions, right-wing radical ideology was spread among them.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fi ..

Teachers, ulemas, parents asked to play role in fight against drug abuse

2 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job ..

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special per ..

4 minutes ago
 Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kre ..

Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Two women injure in roof collapse

Two women injure in roof collapse

4 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.