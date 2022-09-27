UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Services Detain 2 Ukrainian Saboteurs Preparing Terrorist Acts In Kherson

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Russian Security Services Detain 2 Ukrainian Saboteurs Preparing Terrorist Acts in Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russian security services detained, in the village of Chernobayevka, Kherson Region, two members of a reconnaissance and sabotage group, who, on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence, collected information about Russian troops, and also participated in preparation for terrorist attacks in Kherson for small amounts of money, a Russian security officer told Sputnik.

"Svaroba Alexander Nikolayevich, call sign "Alex", born in 1998, and Savelyev Artyom Vasilyevich, call sign "Maloy", born in 2003, were detained," the officer said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Kherson Money From

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

5 hours ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

5 hours ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

5 hours ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

5 hours ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

5 hours ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.