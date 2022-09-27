Russian Security Services Detain 2 Ukrainian Saboteurs Preparing Terrorist Acts in Kherson

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russian security services detained, in the village of Chernobayevka, Kherson Region, two members of a reconnaissance and sabotage group, who, on orders from Ukrainian military intelligence, collected information about Russian troops, and also participated in preparation for terrorist attacks in Kherson for small amounts of money, a Russian security officer told Sputnik.

"Svaroba Alexander Nikolayevich, call sign "Alex", born in 1998, and Savelyev Artyom Vasilyevich, call sign "Maloy", born in 2003, were detained," the officer said.