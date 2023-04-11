Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russian Security Services Foiled 118 Attacks Prepared By Youth Since Feb 2022 - Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Russian Security Services Foiled 118 Attacks Prepared by Youth Since Feb 2022 - Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian security services prevented 118 terrorist crimes prepared by young people, including teenagers, since last February, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, NAC Chairman and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov held a meeting, during which the participants considered measures to improve the prevention of terrorism in the field of education and the youth environment.

"Since last February, 118 terrorist crimes committed by young people and teenagers, including minors, have been prevented in Russia," the NAC said in a statement.

The committee noted that law enforcement agencies need to pay special attention to countering the ideology of terrorism and neo-Nazism among young people in Russia's new regions, namely the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The NAC cited Bortnikov as saying that "the Ukrainian special services and their Western curators launched an aggressive indoctrination and recruitment of our citizens, especially the younger generation, to engage them in sabotage and terrorist, as well as extremist activities" against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The category of terrorist crimes include, among other things, facts of preparing terrorist attacks, recruitment to organizations, public calls for terrorism and hostage-taking.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Education Russia Young Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

7 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilatera ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese Ambassador, discuss bilateral ties

43 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

China&#039;s CPI up 0.7 pct in March

43 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$86.87 pb

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.