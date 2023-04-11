Russian Security Services Foiled 118 Attacks Prepared by Youth Since Feb 2022 - Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian security services prevented 118 terrorist crimes prepared by young people, including teenagers, since last February, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, NAC Chairman and Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov held a meeting, during which the participants considered measures to improve the prevention of terrorism in the field of education and the youth environment.

"Since last February, 118 terrorist crimes committed by young people and teenagers, including minors, have been prevented in Russia," the NAC said in a statement.

The committee noted that law enforcement agencies need to pay special attention to countering the ideology of terrorism and neo-Nazism among young people in Russia's new regions, namely the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The NAC cited Bortnikov as saying that "the Ukrainian special services and their Western curators launched an aggressive indoctrination and recruitment of our citizens, especially the younger generation, to engage them in sabotage and terrorist, as well as extremist activities" against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The category of terrorist crimes include, among other things, facts of preparing terrorist attacks, recruitment to organizations, public calls for terrorism and hostage-taking.