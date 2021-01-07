UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Security Services In Control Of Threats Emanating From Syria - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:25 PM

Russian Security Services in Control of Threats Emanating From Syria - Putin

Russia's security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), manage to stop the threats coming from Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Russia's security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), manage to stop the threats coming from Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Everything that our security services � including FSB � manage to stop is, let's say, of Syrian origin. Or non-Syrian. But I repeat that the threat emanates from that territory," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"So it is clear to us that we did everything right, and our military, who demonstrated heroism, courage and high professionalism, were protecting the interests of Russia first and foremost."

Russia sent troops to Syria in 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose government was confronted by armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. In an interview with Sputnik, Assad described Russia's assistance as the war's turning point that made possible the liberation of most territories from terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Vladimir Putin January 2015 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Booklet of regulations on united front work of CPC ..

27 seconds ago

Japan declares virus state of emergency in Tokyo r ..

29 seconds ago

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surge to new record

31 seconds ago

US Congress formally certifies Joe Biden's electio ..

4 minutes ago

4th Commissioner Cup Basketball Championship on Ja ..

4 minutes ago

UK Home Secretary Blames Trump for US Capitol Riot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.