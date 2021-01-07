Russian Security Services in Control of Threats Emanating From Syria - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's security services, including the Federal Security Service (FSB), manage to stop the threats coming from Syria, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

"Everything that our security services � including FSB � manage to stop is, let's say, of Syrian origin. Or non-Syrian. But I repeat that the threat emanates from that territory," Putin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"So it is clear to us that we did everything right, and our military, who demonstrated heroism, courage and high professionalism, were protecting the interests of Russia first and foremost."

Russia sent troops to Syria in 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose government was confronted by armed opposition forces, including terrorist organizations. In an interview with Sputnik, Assad described Russia's assistance as the war's turning point that made possible the liberation of most territories from terrorists.